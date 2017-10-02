The CW Postpones Penn & Teller Finale, iHeartRadio Fest After Vegas Shooting

The CW is making a few scheduling changes in light of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas — the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

First, TVLine has learned that the season finale of the Vegas-set Penn & Teller: Fool Us — which was scheduled to air Monday at 9/8c — has been postponed. In its place, a rerun of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be shown. (It should be noted that Penn & Teller is pre-taped, not live.)

The CW is also postponing its annual broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which was scheduled to air Wednesday and Thursday at 8/7c. Read the network’s statement in full below: