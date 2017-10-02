The CW Postpones Penn & Teller Finale, iHeartRadio Fest After Vegas Shooting

The CW is making a few scheduling changes in light of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas — the deadliest mass shooting in American history.
First, TVLine has learned that the season finale of the Vegas-set Penn & Teller: Fool Us — which was scheduled to air Monday at 9/8c — has been postponed. In its place, a rerun of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be shown. (It should be noted that Penn & Teller is pre-taped, not live.)
The CW is also postponing its annual broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which was scheduled to air Wednesday and Thursday at 8/7c. Read the network’s statement in full below:
Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday’s terrible tragedy in Las Vegas, and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week’s TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.