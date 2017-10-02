Ratings: Ghosted, Wisdom of the Crowd Start Strong; Ten Days Struggles

Ghosted scared up 3.6 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating with its Sunday debut, tying CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd launch (among others) for the night’s entertainment programming win while leading all Fox fare in total audience.

Opening Fox’s slate, Bob’s Burgers did 3 mil and a 1.3, followed by The Simpsons‘ 3.3 mil/1.4. Leading out of Ghosted, you had Family Guy (2.9 mil/1.3) and Last Man on Earth (2.3 mil/0.9).

Over on CBS, Wisdom of the Crowd premiered to 8.9 mil and a 1.4. Leading out of that, NCIS: LA christened its later time slot with 8.5 mil/1.2, down in auience but steady in the demo versus its May finale.

Opening ABC’s strange new Sunday lineup, The Toy Box (2.2 mil/0.4) was down from its freshman average (2.9 mil/0.6, on Fridays) and a far cry from what America’s Funnifest Home Videos averaged in the time slot last season (5.1 mil/0.9). Shark Tank‘s premiere (4.7 mil/1.1) improved on both Once Upon a Time‘s finale (3 mil/0.9) and Season 6 average (3.2 mil/0.9), while a second hour (5.4 mil/1.4) grew those numbers. Ten Days in the Valley then debuted to 3.5 mil and a 0.6, down from what Quantico did in the time slot a year ago (3.6 mil/1.0) but improving on American Crime‘s Season 3 average (1.9 mil/0.4).

NBC Sunday Night Football (14 mil/4.9) is currently down just a tick from last week’s fast nationals.