Dancing With the Stars Week 3 Recap: Which Couple Should Go Home?

It’s a little ironic that Monday’s Dancing With the Stars theme was Guilty Pleasures — because for me (and probably some of you), ABC’s long-running reality series is the very thing that I’m kind of embarrassed to admit I love.

But on this night especially, there should be no shame in watching (and enjoying) celebrities waltz and salsa and quickstep their way across a Hollywood ballroom. After a day filled with gut-wrenching news about the shooting in Las Vegas, which was acknowledged at the top of Dancing‘s episode, the positivity-filled broadcast was a welcome respite from Monday’s barrage of tragic headlines.

Nobody was eliminated from this third week of competition, but let’s revisit some of the episode’s highlights anyway:

BEST OF THE NIGHT

Jordan Fisher and pro Lindsay Arnold (Charleston) — Len Goodman docked points from Jordan and Lindsay because they didn’t have enough classic Charleston content, which is a fair criticism. But. There are few Dancing routines that have been able to so thoroughly transport the audience, from the pop-art lighting to the superhero costuming to the choreography that melded traditional dance with an action-film fight scene. Perhaps this Charleston wasn’t quite a Charleston, but it was still an inventive, captivating, massively entertaining 90 seconds. Judges’ Score: 25/30

BEST OF THE NIGHT (RUNNER-UP)

Lindsey Stirling and pro Mark Ballas (Jive) — Even at her most exhausted, Lindsey is still a ball of infectious energy, which made her well-suited for this creative jive. Whenever a celeb amateur tackles this style, you can practically see him or her mentally counting the steps as they do all those tricky kicks — but, likely because of her musical background, Lindsey seemed much more at ease, even three weeks into the competition. Judges’ Score: 27/30

MOST DISAPPOINTING

Frankie Muniz and pro Witney Carson (Samba) — Aw, man. After such a stellar performance last Tuesday, I expected Frankie to build on the momentum of leading the scoreboard. Instead, this week’s samba was awkward and graceless, and Frankie didn’t look like he was enjoying his brief stint as a boy-band member. I would love for the former Malcolm star to be a sleeper champion of Season 25, but he’ll have to deliver last week’s swagger every week if he’s going to get near the Mirrorball. Judges’ Score: 21/30

WORST OF THE NIGHT

Sasha Pieterse and pro Gleb Savchenko (Jazz) — There weren’t any glaring choreography errors in Sasha and Gleb’s jazz… but that’s probably because there was hardly any choreography at all. We already know Sasha can rise to the occasion of a quicker, more complicated style, so it was especially frustrating to watch her and Gleb basically step-touch around the ballroom for two uninspired minutes. Judges’ Score: 19/30

With that, I hand it over to you. Which couples impressed you on Monday night — or failed to? Drop a comment below with all of your thoughts on the latest episode.