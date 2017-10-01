Quotes of the Week: Chicago Fire, H50, Grey's Anatomy, The Blacklist and More

Fun fact: The last seven days of television delivered upwards of 50 (!) series and season premieres. (That sound you just heard was your DVR yawning.)

Needless to say, Premiere Week also provided dozens of memorable sound bites, 30 of which we’ve compiled into our first Quotes of the Week gallery of the new fall season. Quotes of the Week for Sept. 24, 2017 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

This time around, we’ve got Chicago Fire‘s meta nod to a fallen #OneChicago series, a puzzling insult on Criminal Minds, some insight into the minds of billionaires via Celebrity Family Feud and a major lifestyle change on Speechless.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of How to Get Away With Murder, This Is Us, Great News, Hawaii Five-0 and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!