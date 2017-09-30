SNL Premiere: Alec Baldwin's Trump Hangs Up on Puerto Rico in Cold Open

The Saturday Night Live season premiere wasted no time satirizing Donald Trump’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico, with portrayer Alec Baldwin back as POTUS to take a call with San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz (played by Melissa Villasenor).

“I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito,” Baldwin’s Trump began, before promising aid by “Tuesday or Wednesday” at the latest. “We want to help you, but we have to take care of America first,” he continued, unaware that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. “Sir, we just need help. Please!” Cruz begged. He then hung up on the mayor, referring to her tone as “nasty.”

Trump was then visited by Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions, who arrived from his perch inside a “grandfather clock in the hall” and sat down on his lap. During their meeting, Sessions begged Trump to rethink his use of Twitter, before Sen. Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffatt) wandered in to take the president out for pizza.

The cold open also featured Aidy Bryant as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spoke with Trump about his anti-NFL stance following protests during the National Anthem.

Watch the Season 43 premiere cold open above