Ratings: Inhumans Has Fractional Debut, Blue Bloods Tops Night

Marvel’s Inhumans made its small-screen debut on Friday night to 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, shy of what ABC’s Last Man Standing/Dr. Ken sitcombo (5.4 mil/1.0) and Shark Tank (5.1 mil/1.2) averaged last season in the two-hour block.

That said, Inhumans (which TVLine readers gave a grade of “C-“) tied CBS’ MacGyver/Hawaii Five-0 average from 8 to 10 pm.

Also, though it’s nectarines and oranges, Inhumans did outperform both Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s May finale (2.1 mil/0.7) and Season 4 average (2.3 mil/0.7), as well as edged out Agent Carter‘s sophomore average (2.7 mil/0.8).

Over on CBS, both MacGyver (6.6 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (8.5 mil/1.0) were flat versus their finales, with the former matching series lows. An eventful Blue Bloods (9.8 mil/1.1) returned up a tenth and topped Friday in both measures.

Leading out of Hell’s Kitchen‘s season premiere (3 mil/0.8), Fox’s The Exorcist opened Season 2 (1.7 mil/0.5) down in the demo from both its finale (1.7 mil/0.6) and Season 1 average (1.9 mil/0.7).

