President Trump to Be Interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump is returning to primetime for an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

POTUS will appear on Hannity on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c, live from the Morgantown Theatre in Morgantown, W.Va., our sister site Deadline reports. The interview, to be filmed in front of an audience of Republicans, Democrats and Independents, is expected to focus on tax reform and the economy. Trump will also take questions from the audience in a pre-taped segment.

Hannity last Q&A’d Trump just hours after his Inauguration on Jan. 20. He previously sat down with then-prospective Republican nominee Trump during the 2015 primaries.

Back in July, Hannity landed an interview with Donald Trump Jr. after news broke that he had met with a Russian attorney in the midst of his father’s presidential campaign.

Will you be tuning in for Sean Hannity’s 1-on-1 with President Trump?