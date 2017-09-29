Charlize Theron Boards The Orville (and Romances Ed!) — Watch a Sneak Peek

The Orville‘s crew has seen a lot of stars in their explorations of outer space… but maybe never one this big before.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron guest-stars on next Thursday’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) as Pria, the captain of a stranded spaceship who gets rescued by Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and his shipmates. And in the sneak peek posted above, Pria seems to charm the crew pretty quickly, even planting a kiss on Ed’s cheek. (Jealous yet, Kelly?) But maybe the new arrival’s intentions aren’t all that pure: We later see Ed commanding Pria, “Give me back my ship”… and Pria just glowering at him in response.

We shouldn’t be too surprised at Theron’s guest spot here: She did co-star with MacFarlane in his 2014 comedy Western A Million Ways to Die in the West. And The Orville has already welcomed a number of big-name stars during its maiden voyage, from Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor to big-screen action hero Liam Neeson (another Million Ways co-star).

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek, then tell us in the comments: What do you think of The Orville‘s freshman season so far?