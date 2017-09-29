American Idol Taps Lionel Richie as Third Judge for ABC Revival

Hello… it was apparently Lionel Richie that American Idol was looking for.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will join Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the judging panel for ABC’s revival of the singing competition series, the network announced Friday.

“I am very excited to be joining Katy, Luke and Ryan on American Idol,” Richie said in a statement. “As a singer, songwriter and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table. It’s going to be so much fun!”

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will return to host Season 16 of Idol, which is slated to premiere in March 2018.