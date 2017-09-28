Will & Grace Courts Max Greenfield, Welcomes Back Leslie Jordan

NBC’s Will & Grace revival is inviting a new friend and an old enemy — like, really old, according to Karen — to join the party.

New Girl‘s Max Greenfield will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the show’s (technically) ninth season, TVLine has learned, though no details about his character are available.

Additionally, Leslie Jordan — who played Karen’s totally heterosexual nemesis Beverley Leslie during the show’s original run — will reprise his iconic role. As with Greenfield’s casting, nothing further is known about Jordan’s return, but given his love of arm candy, is it possible that the two will arrive together?

As you may recall, Jordan was the first to “announce” that Will & Grace was officially being revived. Speaking with radio station KPBS in Dec. 2016, Jordan said, “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Will & Grace returns tonight at 9/8c. Your thoughts Greenfield’s arrival? Jordan’s return? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.