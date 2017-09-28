Marlon Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

There’s more Marlon to come.

Two weeks after its freshman finale aired, NBC’s Marlon has been renewed for Season 2, the network announced on Thursday night.

Headlined by Marlon Wayans, the family comedy premiered in August to an average of 4.6 million total viewers and a 1.15 demo rating, and over the course of its steady run averaged 4.3 mil and a 1.1. (Time slot predecessor The Carmichael Show was cancelled this summer following its third season, having slipped to an average of 3.3 mil/0.7.)

