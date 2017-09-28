Hocus Pocus Remake in Development at Disney Channel

Disney Channel is hoping to put a (somewhat) familiar spell on you.

The children’s cable network is developing a remake of the 1993 Walt Disney film Hocus Pocus, our sister site Deadline reports.

The original Hocus Pocus, directed by Kenny Ortega, starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches accidentally resurrected in Salem, Mass. The remake, to be written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), is expected to include an all new cast and director. David Kirschner, a producer on the original film, will serve as an EP.

Ortega, whose recent credits include two of Disney Channel’s biggest film franchises, High School Musical and Descendants, is not attached to the project. Also not involved are Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris, who penned the original movie script.

Hocus Pocus was by no means a hit with critics upon its release in 1993 (it has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes), but would go on to become a cult classic among millennials, thanks in part to yearly airings on Disney Channel and Freeform. This year alone, it is scheduled to air 16 (!) times during Freeform’s annual 13 Nights of Halloween line-up.

Are you on board for the Hocus Pocus remake, or does this make you “terribly uncomfortable”?