Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Will Steve's New Recruit Follow Chin Ho's Lead?

A hotel lifeguard sinks McGarrett’s hopes to recruit her in this sneak peek from Hawaii Five-0‘s Season 8 premiere (airing Friday at 9/8c on CBS).

In the season opener, McGarrett and Danny aim to recruit police academy outcast Tani Rey (played by new series regular Meaghan Rath, Being Human) when diabolical hacker Aaron Wright (guest star Joey Lawrence) releases the infamous arsonist Duclair (Randy Couture) from prison.

Hearing the boys out, Tani is quick to recount her illustrious past with the PD, but McGarrett insists that he doesn’t care, that he needs someone who is willing to bend (OK, break) the occasional rule.

Steve also points out how he was similarly rebuffed by Chin Ho Kelly years ago. And where is that famously reluctant team member now? Press play to find out, and see if “McDanno” can convince Tani to help out.

Rath is but one of three additions to the H50 cast this season, with Ian Anthony Dale being promoted to series regular as AWOL Kono’s husband Adam and Beulah Koale debuting as Navy SEAL “Junior” Reigns.

