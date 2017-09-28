The Gifted: Watch Fox Mutant Drama's Intensely 'Magnetic' Opening Act

Mutants are being hunted — and one may even be caught — in the intense first six minutes of The Gifted, ready for viewing right here and now, ahead of the Fox series’ Monday, Oct. 2 debut.

The Marvel comics-based drama follows a suburban couple (played by True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer and Person of Interest‘s Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the discovery that their children (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White) possess mutant powers. Forced to flee from an oppressive government, the family’s only choice is to contact an underground network of mutants who are fighting to survive.

In the opening act above, members of the aforementioned mutant underground network — Marcos aka Eclipse (played by Reign‘s Sean Teale), John/Thunderbird (The Lying Game‘s Blair Redford) and Lorna/Polaris (Bunheads‘ Emma Dumont) endeavor to help an on-the-the-run stranger, Clarice/Blink (Once Upon a Time‘s Jamie Chung), escape authorities, even though doing so may land one of them locked up.

Sample the show above, then tell us if you plan to tune in Monday at 9/8c.