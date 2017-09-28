Female-Led Kung Fu Redo Eyed at Fox

Between this and Kevin Can Wait‘s morbid premiere joke, it seems this week that everybody is “kung fu” citing. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Fox has granted a put pilot commitment to a female-led remake of Kung Fu, the 1970s series that starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who traveled through the American Old West armed only with his spiritual training and his skill in martial arts, as he sought out his half-brother Danny.

Penned by Arrow co-showrunner Wendy Mericle and also executive-produced by (of course) Greg Berlanti, the new take, our sister site Deadline reports, follows Lucy Chang, a Buddhist monk and kung fu master who travels through 1950s America searching for the man who stole her child years earlier. In that endeavor, she forms an unlikely alliance with JT Cullen, a charming Korean War vet harboring his own secrets.

As we seem to ask most every day: How do you like this reboot idea?