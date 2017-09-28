Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins Gets Animated Halloween Special on NBC

Confirmed: David S. Pumpkins is just as terrifying in cartoon form as he is in real life.

Tom Hanks will voice the iconic Saturday Night Live character in his first Halloween special, NBC announced Thursday. Here’s a little synopsis to whet your curiosity:

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

–

Appropriately titled The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special, the event — airing Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30/10:30c — will also include live appearances by Hanks and Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage.

Any questions?! Drop ’em in a comment below. And in case you don’t remember this pumpkin-suited fool, here’s a video to refresh your memory: