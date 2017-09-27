Young Sheldon Scores Full-Season Order at CBS After Just One Episode

Young Sheldon has zoomed to the head of his freshman class.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory prequel has earned a full-season pickup just two days after its highly-rated launch, making it the first rookie series to score a coveted “back 9” order. Monday’s premiere delivered 17.2 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating — retaining nearly all of its Big Bang Theory lead-in to mark the most-watched comedy launch since 2 Broke Girls (in September 2011) and the highest rated since The Crazy Ones (September 2013).

Young Sheldon, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B-,” doesn’t resume its run for five-plus weeks, until Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30/7:30c.

Thoughts on CBS’ early vote of confidence in Young Sheldon? Predictions on which rookie series will next nab a full-season green light (ABC’s The Good Doctor, perhaps)? Sound off below!