Ratings: This Is Us Opens Season 2 With Series High, Bull Returns Low

This Is Us is on fire.

NBC’s hit family drama opened Season 2 on Tuesday night with 12.6 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, marking the show’s second-largest audience ever (trailing only its freshman finale, which did 12.8 mil) while setting a new demo high (besting the same finale’s 3.4).

TVLine readers gave the revelatory episode an average grade of “B.”

Bookending This Is Us, The Voice (10.6 mil/2.6) matched its Monday numbers/20-percent year-over-year decline, while Tyler Perry Presents Law & Order: True Crime — Marvel’s The Menendez Brothers debuted to 6.2 mil and a 1.7 (with a “B-” grade).

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (13.1 mil/1.6, average grade “B+”) was up from its finale and off just a tenth from its prior season average. Bull (9.9 mil/1.2) returned to its second-lowest numbers, trailing only its late-May finale. NCIS: New Orleans (8.7 mil/1.0) tied its own series lows.

FOX | Lethal Weapon christened its new night with 4.3 mil/1.2 (and an “A” grade), down a tick from its finale and well shy of its freshman average (6.5 mil/1.6) while matching the demo of Fox’s year-ago Tuesday comedy block. The Mick (2.8 mil/0.9, “B+” grade) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.1 mil/0.8, “A-” grade) both improved on their season finales and were on par with Scream Queen’s year-ago performance in the time slot.

ABC | Leading out of a Celebrity Family Feud (6 mil/1.3), Dancing With the Stars did 7.1 mil/1.2.

