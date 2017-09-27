The View: Meghan McCain Officially Signs On as Co-Host

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain officially will take a seat at The View‘s table in the near future, our sister site Variety reports.

McCain’s co-host spot was rumored earlier in September, when resident conservative Jedediah Bila abruptly announced her exit from the ABC chatfest. Bila’s departure came on the heels of McCain’s announcement she was leaving Fox News Channel, where she had been a host on Outnumbered.

On Sept. 15, McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), tweeted that she’d be focusing on “other things” in her post-Fox career.

I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

– continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

Per Variety, McCain is expected to start her View tenure in October.

