Outlander Sneak Peek: Jamie's Gift Reaches Claire Through the Ages

Diamonds may be forever, but pearls will last you at least a few centuries.

That becomes abundantly clear in this exclusive clip from this week’s Outlander, in which Claire and her wedding gift from Jamie have a bittersweet reunion.

The present in question: Jamie’s mother’s pearls, which he gifted to his new bride on their wedding night. You’ll recall that Claire gave them to the Rev. Wakefield’s housekeeper Mrs. Graham when she returned from the 1700s, in a desperate effort to put her time-traveling period behind her. And when Mrs. Graham’s granddaughter, Fiona, hands them to Claire in 1968 in Sunday’s episode (Starz, 8/7c), the necklace stirs up all kind of emotions in Dr. Randall’s conflicted mind.

Elsewhere in “Of Lost Things,” Jamie gets in deep with the Dunsanys at Helwater, and Brianna and Roger play history detectives as they track Bree’s dad through time.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch a sassenach and her baubles reunited, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the season so far.