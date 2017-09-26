The Daily Show: Trevor Noah Calls Out 'Sneaky Racism' of NFL Controversy

On the heels of President Trump’s weekend-long war with the NFL and players who take a knee during the National Anthem, Daily Show host Trevor Noah spent part of Monday’s broadcast revisiting a question he once asked Tomi Lahren: What is the right way for black people to protest?

Noah began by mocking Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who suggested on ABC’s This Week that NFL players “can do free speech on their own time,” but their First Amendment right does not apply on the football field.

“The Trump administration is OK with protesting, as long as it’s on your own time,” Noah began. “Unless you’re ESPN commentator Jemele Hill, criticizing the president on your private Twitter feed. Then that’s a fireable offense, too, right? Although I do understand where Trump is coming from, because Twitter is his workplace.”

The host then adopted a much more serious, incredulous tone, after former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted that Stevie Wonder is “another ungrateful black multimillionaire,” after the singer knelt on the stage at his own concert.

“This idea that black people should be grateful is some sneaky-ass racism,” Noah said. “When a white billionaire spends a year screaming that America is a disaster, he’s in touch with the country. But when a black man kneels quietly, he should be grateful for the successes that America has allowed him to have? How is that ungrateful? I don’t understand.”

