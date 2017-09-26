Game of Thrones Creators to Direct Series Finale, Other Favorites to Return

However Game of Thrones ends, at least we know the HBO dragon drama’s swan song will be in good hands.

Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will direct the series finale, and several directors beloved by the fans will return to helm episodes of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, EW.com reports. The EPs have directed episodes in the past, including Season 3’s “Walk of Punishment” and Season 4’s “Two Swords.”

Miguel Sapochnik, who sat out Season 7 in order to work on Netflix’s Altered Carbon, will be back during the six-episode season; Sapochnik has four previous episodes under his belt, including Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards” — which won him an Emmy — and Season 5’s “Hardhome.”

Also back: David Nutter, a six-time Thrones director who took home an Emmy for “Mother’s Mercy” in Season 5. He also presided over Season 3’s “The Rains of Castamere,” more commonly known as the Red Wedding episode.

There’s no word yet on how many episodes apiece Sapochnik, Nutter and Benioff/Weiss will direct.

Are you happy to hear that some of Thrones‘ best directors will be back for the final season? Hit the comments and let us know!