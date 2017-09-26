Designated Survivor Season 2 Video: Hannah (Literally) Gets Carried Away

Has the onus of cracking a global conspiracy driven Maggie Q’s Hannah Wells to drink?

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere of ABC’s Designated Survivor (airing Wednesday at 10/9c), the intrepid FBI agent’s hunt for Patrick Lloyd, the mastermind behind the Capitol bombing that improbably landed Tom Kirkman in the highest office in the land, has brought her to Amsterdam — specifically, to a dive bar where her teetering self has drawn the attention of a tall, dark and handsome “Dutchman” (new series regular Ben Lawson).

What are the stranger’s designs on his female find, as he carries her to his apartment? Or will his plans quickly be rendered moot? Press play above to see if Hannah is still her badass self.