The Affair Season 4 Adds Sanaa Lathan

And suddenly, The Affair‘s Noah is going to find ways to get himself sent to the principal’s office: The Showtime drama has cast Sanaa Lathan (Shots Fired) as the new boss at the school where Dominic West’s character teaches.

According to an announcement from the network Monday, Lathan’s Jenelle is a tough administrator who runs into a ton of opposition from the charter school’s faculty. Hmm… might she be Noah’s next love interest?

The actress will recur in the upcoming fourth season, which is slated to premiere in 2018.

In addition to Shots Fired, Lathan’s TV credits include Boss, Family Guy, The Cleveland Show and Nip/Tuck.