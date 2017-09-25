Sigmund and the Sea Monsters Trailer: Does Reboot Honor Your Childhood?

Lotsa foam rubber and loads of corny jokes are on display in the trailer for Amazon’s Sigmund and the Sea Monsters reboot.

Arriving Friday, Oct. 13 and counting Sid and Marty Krofft among its executive producers, the new-ish Sigmund and the Sea Monsters follows Johnny (played by Solomon Stewart) and Scotty (Kyle Breitkopf), beachcombing brothers who find, no, not Pokemon, but Sigmund – a real, live sea monster.

Keeping their fun find a secret (gotta running, gotta hiding and all) may be nearly impossible since the town’s overzealous Captain Barnabas (hey, it’s David Arquette!) is obsessed with proving that sea monsters are real. But with the help of their cousin Robyn (Rebecca Bloom), the trio makes it their mission to protect Sigmund and have a great and memorable summer.

Based on the Kroffts’ 1970s live-action series, Amazon’s reboot will feature a cover of the original theme song, “Friends,” by The Roots.