TVLine Items: Archie Panjabi Is Female Bull, Fox's Rent Set for 2019 and More

The Good Wife vet Archie Panjabi is returning to her former CBS stomping grounds for a guest spot on the network’s sophomore drama Bull.

Just like Michael Weatherly’s TAC team leader, Panjabi’s character — the brilliant Arti Cander — “is a trial scientist as well,” Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron tells TVLine of Panjabi’s one-off appearance, in Episode 8. “We’re very excited to have her.”

Bull returns this Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

EW.com first reported the casting.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox’s live musical adaptation of Rent will air on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 — yes, 2019 — from 7-10 pm ET (and on tape delay PT).

* HBO has ordered a pilot and backup scripts for Avenue 5 (working title), a potential new comedy series from Veep creator Armando Iannucci that’s set in the future and mostly in space, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV) will launch on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 pm with a live episode of Lip Sync Battle.

* History will premiere its new drama series Knightfall, starring Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 pm. The show centers around “the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics.” Check out a new trailer below: