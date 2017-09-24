Teen Wolf Series Finale Recap: Who Survived the Battle for Beacon Hills?

Sunday’s series finale of Teen Wolf may have closed the book on this chapter of Scott McCall’s life, but his fight is far from over.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: The final hour picked up right where last week’s episode left off, with Scott & Co. ducking for cover from Monroe’s army. Thanks to the better-late-than-never arrival of Derek and Stiles (and Roscoe!), the pack emerged unscathed — though the same can’t be said for Deucalion, who barely squeaked out one last pep talk to his new mentees before taking his final breath.

As teased by showrunner Jeff Davis in a chat with TVLine, everyone got a “heroic moment” in the show’s final hour: Lydia took out an entire room of soldiers with a single scream; Jackson used his charm (and his ridiculous kanima tail) to get the jump on his captor; Mason and Corey got creative with a bedpan; Theo, Liam and Melissa (armed with a taser) united to take back the hospital; Derek performed an emergency wolfsbane-ectomy on Scott; and Nolan knocked out one of Monroe’s minions — though not before watching Gabe take a series of bullets to the chest. Heck, even Coach got to go buckwild on a stray hunter with a lacrosse stick.

After most of the pack was turned to stone (womp!), the final fight came down to Scott vs. the Anuk-Ite, who transformed into some of Teen Wolf‘s most infamous baddies — Void Stiles, the Nogitsune, a Berserker, an Oni and a Dread Doctor. But none of the Anuk-Ite’s forms were expecting Scott to literally claw his own eyes out to avoid becoming one of its stone trophies, then surprise him (via Stiles!) with a Mountain Ash Bomb™.

Defeating the Anuk-Ite restored all of Scott’s stoned (teehee) friends, who immediately rushed to his side in the library. (Side note: Scott has had some rough times in this library. We all remember when he literally died there, yes?) But Scott couldn’t “focus” enough to heal his eyes, prompting Lydia to suggest that Malia give him a big ol’ kiss, Snow White-style. And voila! His eyesight returned. (Side note No. 2: How did Stiles not react, like, at all when his girlfriend told his ex-girlfriend to kiss his best friend?)

As for Gerard, he lost one of his only remaining supporters — and his life, it would seem — when Kate (finally) realized what a bastard he is. And all it took was for him to choose Monroe over her, then shoot her with a yellow wolfsbane bullet, and tell her she’s “one of them.” So simple!

The series finale ended with an ambiguous time jump, revealing that Monroe — who got away! — is still at large, now with an army in the thousands. And Scott’s pack remained intact, with the whole gang seen walking in slow motion across a shady parking lot, leading the fight while training the next generation of Teen Wolves. The… end?

My favorite finale moments:

* I really enjoyed Derek and Stiles’ conflicting accounts of their South American adventures. I wish we’d gotten to see more from those two, but I understand there was a lot to squeeze into this episode.

* I also loved Mason and Corey’s “Is this a weird time to say I love you?” moment. Those two…

* The award for Best Reunion, hands down, goes to Lydia and Jackson. (“Oh. My. God. … I thought you’d never figure it out.”)

* I’m bummed that we didn’t get to see Allison, but at least she got a shout-out from the Anuk-Ite.

Your thoughts on the Teen Wolf series finale? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.

