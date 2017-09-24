Star Trek: Discovery Opening Title Sequence Released Ahead of Premiere

Star Trek: Discovery‘s main title sequence puts its best Vulcan salute forward.

Just hours ahead of the highly anticipated series premiere, CBS All Access has released Discovery‘s opening credits. The animated design features a mockup of the U.S.S. Discovery, as well as various phaser weapons that fuse together to form the iconic salute. The theme song, meanwhile, pays homage to The Original Series.

Discovery takes flight tonight at 8:30/7:30c on both CBS and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Episode 2 will drop on All Access immediately following the conclusion of Episode 1 at 9:35 pm. Subsequent episodes will then be released weekly, Sundays at 8:30 pm, exclusive to All Access.

Your thoughts on Star Trek: Discovery‘s opening title sequence?