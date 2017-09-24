Report: American Idol Eyes Luke Bryan as Second Judge on ABC Reboot

Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ & Judgin’?

Country singer Luke Bryan reportedly is on board to serve as a judge on Season 16 of American Idol, according to our sister site Variety. He joins anchor judge Katy Perry, whose deal for the ABC revival was confirmed in May.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will return as host of Idol, which is slated to premiere in March 2018. Word of Bryan’s hire comes just one week before auditions in front of the judges are set to get underway. (Open call auditions, which are not filmed for television and are conducted without the judging panel, have been underway since mid-August.) A third judge has yet to be named.

ABC declines to comment at this time.

Your thoughts on Luke Bryan hire? And who’s on your wish list for the still-open third judge slot?