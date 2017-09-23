Will & Grace Cast Performs Theme Song (With Lyrics!) on The Tonight Show

The return of Will & Grace is right around the corner, and the cast is so excited, they could just… sing!

In the following clip from The Tonight Show, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally perform the iconic Will & Grace theme song for the first (and probably last) time with lyrics. Admittedly, the added vocals do little but tout the return of the “Must-See TV” staple (premiering Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c) — or, as Mullally puts it, the “only show on NBC not set in Chicago.”

Jimmy Fallon, of course, would be remiss not to insert himself into the bit. The host belts out an entire verse before joining the ensemble centerstage for the final chorus.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Messing, McCormack, Hayes, Mullally and Fallon “get down” to the Will & Grace theme song, then drop a comment below.