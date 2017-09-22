TVLine Items: The X-Files Goes 'Home' Again, Discovery After-Show and More

The X-Files is bringing back one of its most memorable faces — but there’s a twist.

Karin Konoval, who played a nightmare-inducing, mutant-breeding amputee in the iconic 1996 episode “Home,” will appear in Season 11 in multiple roles, EW.com reports.

The X-Files is slated to return midseason on Fox.

* Star Trek: Discovery is getting its own live after-show: After Trek will debut this Sunday at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on CBS All Access, following Discovery‘s series premiere, with inaugural guests Sonequa Martin-Green (First Officer Michael Burnham), James Frain (Ambassador Sarek) and co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.

* Mark Hamill (The Flash), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and David Bradley (The Strain) have joined the Season 2 voice cast for Netflix’s animated series DreamWorks Trollhunters.

* Fox has picked up the unscripted series Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back, which finds the chef going through hell in order to rescue failing restaurants in just 24 hours.

* Amazon’s fantasy-noir series Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, has added the following actors to its cast: Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), David Gyasi (Containment), Karla Crome (Under the Dome) and Tamzin Merchant (Supergirl, Salem).