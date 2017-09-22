Arrowverse Crossover: [Spoiler]’s Wedding Confirmed in Key Art

It’s official, The Flash‘s Barry and Iris are getting hitched — but their crossover-set wedding won’t go off without a crisis.

The year’s DCTV crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be titled “Crisis on Earth-X,” TVLine has learned.

While the four shows’ heroes gather in town to celebrate Barry and Iris’ nuptials, villains from Earth-X crash the festivities with a deadly agenda.

To mark the crossover, which begins production today, a custom comic book cover by legendary comic artist Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman) was commissioned by The CW & Warner Bros. Check out who’s on the wedding guest list below — there’s a few surprises! — then scroll down to continue reading.

“We conceived this year’s crossover to be evocative of the annual Justice League/Justice Society crossovers we grew up with and looked forward to as kids,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “Phil was the perfect choice to bring the comic book cover iteration of this idea to life. You can count on one hand the number of artists who could compellingly represent so many characters in a single image. Phil is one of them. And his design invokes the cover of Justice League #207, which was the 20th Annual JLA/JSA crossover. Our ten year-old selves are in heaven.“

This year’s crossover event will air across two nights, beginning with Supergirl and Arrow on Monday, Nov. 27th at 8/7c, and concluding with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm.