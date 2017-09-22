Teen Wolf's 18 Most Memorable Pairings Ranked: Who's on Top?

Considering the show is literally about hormonal teenage animals, it really shouldn’t surprise you how many couples Teen Wolf has produced over the course of 100 episodes.

As we approach Sunday’s series finale (MTV, 8/7c), TVLine is taking stock of the romances we rooted for — or against, in some cases — during the past six seasons. (Disclaimer: I only included actual couples that made physical contact at some point throughout the series, so pairings like “Sterek” were unfortunately ineligible.)

(Second disclaimer: After reviewing these pairings, I have to offer my condolences to Lydia. She got stuck with some real duds over the years.)

Browse our gallery of the 18 most memorable Teen Wolf couples — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorites below.