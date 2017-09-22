Kristen Bell, Joel McHale and More Mock Castle-Like TV in Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Trailer

“You’re not gonna shoot Kristen Bell.”

We’re not entirely sure why the Good Place star utters that line in the recently released trailer for Ryan Hansen Solves Crime on Television, or why she’s dressed as Frozen‘s Elsa while doing so, but who cares? We’re in.

The forthcoming comedy, starring Bell’s Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley, follows a fictional Los Angeles Police Department program that pairs actors with homicide detectives so the former can use their “actor skills” to help solve murders. Hansen plays a version of himself, as do guest stars like Bell, Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Donald Faison (Scrubs) and Joel McHale (Community). Wiley portrays Mathers, the beleaguered officer to whom Hansen is assigned.

The meta-series is out to lampoon Hollywood, but there’s plenty of teasing of Castle-style dramas, as well. And the pop culture in-jokes are rampant: Wiley has a fun callback to her work on Orange Is the New Black, and when Hansen remarks to Bell that someone is a fan of his work… well, we won’t spoil the punchline, but we laughed out loud.

The eight-episode series from Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball) debuts on YouTube Red on Wednesday, Oct. 25.