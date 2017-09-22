Full House Stars Reflect on the Show's Legacy, 30 Years Later — Watch Video

Can you believe it’s been three full decades since America was first introduced to Mr. Bear and the rest of the Full House crew?

As you’ll see in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video — filmed at the actual Full house in San Francisco — the show’s stars can’t believe it, either.

“This is something that has shaped my entire life,” Jodie Sweetin (aka Stephanie) says. Adds Andrea Barber (Kimmy), “We grew up on this set, so we can use actual photos of ourselves as little girls to decorate the interior of the house.”

“People have related more and more to this show the longer it’s been on,” notes John Stamos (Jesse). “We certainly didn’t know, but we were like the first, you know, Modern Family — the new normal.”

The video also features interviews with Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Bob Saget (Danny) and Dave Coulier (Joey).

Of course, if it also feels like the Tanners never went away, there are a few good reasons; not only has the sitcom remained in syndication since it ended in 1995, but Fuller House returned to Netflix on Friday with the first half of its third season.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your favorite Tanner memories below.