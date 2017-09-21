SNL Adds Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani as Hosts

TVLine’s list of predicted Saturday Night Live Season 43 hosts has lassoed itself a winner.

Filmdom’s Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot has been tapped to host the second episode of the long-running sketch series’ coming season, airing Oct. 7 on NBC and featuring Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner Sam Smith in his second turn as musical guest.

RELATEDSNL to Continue Airing Live Nationally

On Oct. 14, Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote and starred in this summer’s sleeper hit The Big Sick, will host with P!nk serving as musical guest for a third time.

As previously announced, Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) will host the Season 43 opener on Sept. 30, with musical guest Jay-Z.

Which of these first hosts and musical guests are you most anticipating?