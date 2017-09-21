Ratings: AGT's 6-Year Finale High Boosts The Good Place's Return

NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated Wednesday night with 15.4 million total viewers and a 2.9 demo rating, ticking up from a year ago to deliver its most watched finale in seven years and its highest-rated finale in six years.

All in all, AGT drew its largest audience on any night in six years and equaled its best Wednesday rating in six years.

Leading out of that, The Good Place‘s double-episode premiere averaged 5.8 mil and a 1.4 (and an average TVLine reader grade of “A-“), up 50 and 27 percent from its freshman finale to hit and match its best numbers since its apres-Voice series launch. The sophomore comedy resumes its season on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8:30/7:30c.

Over on CBS, Big Brother closed Season 19 with 6.7 mil and a 2.1 (and a “D+” grade!), hitting and tying season highs and up a tick from its previous finale (6.3 mil/2.0). Bubble drama Salvation (3.2 mil/0.6, average grade of “B+”) is currently up a tenth in the demo with its finale, marking its second-best rating.

Opposite stiff reality-TV competition, Fox’s MasterChef (3.9 mil/1.1) dipped week-to-week and was down 11 and 20 percent from its previous finale.

