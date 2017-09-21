Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Fox & Friends Co-Host: 'You Phony Little Creep'

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday fired back at Senator Bill Cassidy, as well as Fox & Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade, for belittling his impassioned health care monologue.

The ABC late-night host made headlines on Tuesday for taking aim at Senators Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In response, Kilmeade referred to the late-night host as a Hollywood elitist pushing his political agenda on the rest of the country.

“The reason I found this comment to be particularly annoying is because this is a guy who, whenever I see him, kisses my ass,” Kimmel said. “Oh, he’s such a fan… He follows me on Twitter; he asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did; he calls my agent looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.

“You know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery, then has to have two more, and because of that I learned that there are kids with no insurance in the same situation,” Kimmel continued. “I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep.”

Kilmeade responded to Kimmel on Thursday’s edition of Fox & Friends, saying, “I hope your son gets better” and “gets all the care he needs.” He also added, “I’m glad you’re interested” in the health care debate, and “you’re doing a great job bringing the dialogue out.” He then suggested that Kimmel speak directly with Cassidy and Graham.

Kimmel, of course, did speak with Cassidy, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the host revealed his son was sick. But on Wednesday, in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Cassidy said that Kimmel simply “does not understand” the bill.

“Oh, I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host, right?” Kimmel asked, sarcastically. Then, after listing over a dozen major health care organizations that “vehemently oppose the bill,” the late-night host suggested that perhaps the problem is that “I do understand, and you got caught with your G-O-Penis out.

“I don’t want to turn this into a Kanye-and-Taylor-Swift-type situation, but when Senator Cassidy was on my show in May, he told me that he believed that every American family regardless of income should be able to get quality health care, and I believed he was sincere,” Kimmel continued. “Sadly, the bill he unveiled last week with Senator Lindsey Graham indicates that he was not sincere. It is, by many accounts, the worst health care bill yet.”

