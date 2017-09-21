Ghosted Sneak Peek: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson's Spooky Recruitment

Some things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. A frustrated cop and an ostracized academic.And that last pair, we learn in this exclusive sneak peek from Fox’s upcoming comedy Ghosted, is a non-negotiable package deal.

The new series follows two men who find themselves swept up in the investigation of unexplained phenomena. In the clip above, those men — skeptical Leroy (The Office‘s Craig Robinson) and true believer Max (Parks and Recreation‘s Adam Scott) — wake up in a mysterious location after a rather unorthodox recruitment by an organization known as the Bureau Underground.

One of them really wants in. The other… doesn’t. (Wanna venture a guess as to who’s who?)

Ghosted premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8:30/7:30c. Press PLAY on the video above for your introduction to the Bureau Underground, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the new series?