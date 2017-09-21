Carpool Karaoke: Foo Fighters, Corden Rock Out to a Rick Astley Classic

The Foo Fighters‘ Carpool Karaoke session redefined what it means to get Rick-rolled.

The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band joined James Corden on Wednesday for his signature Late Late Show segment in support of their new album “Concrete and Gold.” The 12-minute drive featured many of the multi-platinum recording artists’ greatest hits, including “All My Life,” “Best of You” and “Learn to Fly.” The setlist also included new single “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

Corden and the band eventually made a pit stop at Guitar Center, where the host braved a drum battle against Grohl and percussionist Taylor Hawkins. He then provided lead vocals on a reimagined Rick Astley classic.

Watch (or, by all means, rewatch) the Foo Fighters’ Carpool Karaoke segment above, then grade it below.