BoJack Horseman Gets Season 5 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix isn’t done horsing around: BoJack Horseman has been renewed for Season 5.

The streaming service made the announcement on Thursday, via a video posted to the show’s social media accounts.

The BoJack Horseman renewal comes less than two weeks after the release of Season 4; all 12 episodes dropped on Friday, Sept. 8. The cartoon boasts a voice ensemble including Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Aaron Paul (The Path), Alison Brie (GLOW) and comedians Amy Sedaris and Paul F. Tompkins.

