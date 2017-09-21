Billy on the Street Bolts truTV for... ?

Billy Eichner will no longer be stalking New York pedestrians — at least not on truTV’s dime.

Billy on the Street, Eichner’s long-running variety show, will not return to the basic cable network for Season 6, our sister site Variety reports. It has not, however, been cancelled.

Eichner on Tuesday first hinted that Billy on the Street would not continue on truTV, tweeting, “We have had a fantastic, life changing, Emmy-nominated time working with my friends at truTV and I can’t thank them enough. They’re the best.” A second statement indicated that the show would return, possibly in a new format or on a new network:

For those asking, yes BILLY ON THE STREET will be back! But we're shifting gears a bit…exciting things ahead…more will be revealed soon! pic.twitter.com/hrw5KCFPe9 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

We have had a fantastic, life changing, Emmy nominated time working with my friends @truTV & I can't thank them enough. They're the best. ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

Billy on the Street first debuted on the cable channel Fuse back in Dec. 2011, where it ran for three seasons. Beginning with Season 4, the show made the leap to truTV, where it’s been airing since 2015. All five seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

In addition to Billy on the Street, Eichner is one-half of Hulu’s Difficult People, which releases its Season 3 finale on Tuesday, Sept. 26. It has not yet been renewed for Season 4.