Big Brother's Celebrity Edition: Get In Your Official Cast Predictions Now!

Now that CBS’ Big Brother has wrapped its 19th cycle, it is time to focus your attention on the Stateside franchise’s next folly — its first-ever celebrity edition.

As recently announced, CBS’ first celeb Big Brother will air this winter, as a supplement to Season 20 (coming in Summer 2018). It will feature a “concentrated run” of “multiple episodes per week” and include the Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, plus live evictions. Julie Chen will of course host.

Before you get to guessing Houseguests (and as much as I would hate to flavor any formulations), it could be pointed out that the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother over the course of many seasons has welcomed into its house a mish-mash of singers, comedians, TV “personalities,” X Factor contestants, Speidi, “name” Big Brother alumni and a certain set of Irish identical twins.

You of course are free to predict anybody from any walk of fame/life. Aim high, go (really) low. It’s up to you.

The rules here are simple, the rules here are rigid:

1) One set of predictions per IP address. So think before typing!

2) You can list as many as 15 names. (Obviously, the more you put out there, the greater chance… yada yada.)

3) In lieu of any five predictions on your list, you can substitute a more general/lazy, “Someone from [a specific TV show, band, etc.]” — though you will only be awarded half of a point if that turns out to be a correct guess.

4) Hmm, apparently there will be a point system, based on what I typed above. How about… two points for each exactly right prediction, and one-half of a point for each “Someone from ____” catch-all that proves accurate? Sounds good!

5) Proper spelling of names is appreciated, but typos won’t count against you.

Whoever collects the most points (as determined by the official cast list to eventually be released by CBS) will enjoy a not-insignificant amount of bragging rights as well as a cool 10,000 TVLine Power User points (no cash value).

Ready, set, predict!