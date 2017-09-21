Arrow Season 6 Photos: Canary Clash! Plus, Who's Back From the Pilot?

At long last, we have the first photos from Arrow Season 6, and as expected, they pretty much only confirm the “official” survivals from the Lian Yu explosion. There is one unexpected blast from the past, however. Arrow Season 6 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Because in these photos from the season opener, titled “Fallout,” we not only see Oliver, with son William, and Dinah aka Black Canary staring down Laurel Lance’s Earth-Two doppelganger Black Siren, we also lay eyes on someone we have not seen since the CW series’ pilot: Queen mansion housekeeper Raisa! (After all, as TVLine’s Vlada Gelman pointed out, someone will have to keep an eye on William when Dad is rappelling from rooftops and slinging arrows…. if, that is, Mom didn’t make it back from the island.)

Check out all of the premiere photos here.

