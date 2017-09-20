Zoo Finale Sneak Peek: Jackson's Plan Takes a Dangerous Detour

Jackson’s plan to blow up one of Abigail’s beacons might blow up in a loved one’s face, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from Zoo‘s Season 3 finale.

In “The Barrier” (CBS, Thursday at 10/9c), the team races to stop the hybrids from breaching the barrier wall that keeps a good chunk of the country safe by shutting down the last beacon that draws them in.

In the clip above — which also manages to explain how these ominous towers were surreptitiously erected in the first place! — Jackson (played by James Wolk) aims to fight through the sonic waves surrounding the beacon in order to plant an explosive. But as he labors to do so, his attention is diverted by a well-meaning ally.

Will one man’s possible suicide mission turn into a double death? Press play above to find out.

