America's Got Talent Season 12 Finale: Who Will Win? (And Who Should Win?)

My fellow Americans, in just nine short hours, NBC will announce the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12. But which act will walk away with the grand prize?

While I don’t think it’s possible to predict how all 10 of the remaining acts will fare — what do I look like, one of the Clairvoyants?! — I think it’s safe to guess which hopefuls will land in the final four:

4. Mandy Harvey: This 29-year-old deaf singer has consistently wowed the judges all season; putting her disability aside, Simon Cowell says she has a “current” sound, worthy of being played alongside Adele and Ed Sheeran — and I agree.

3. Light Balance: Though not quite as inspirational as my previous pick, I can see this Ukranian dance crew making it to third place — if not surprising us with a second-place finish.

2. Angelica Hale: I don’t think she’s going to go all the way, but I’d be shocked if the 10-year-old vocal prodigy doesn’t end up snatching second place — again, assuming Light Balance doesn’t pull off an upset.

1. Darci Lynne Farmer: I don’t think anyone — including her haters, though I can’t imagine she has any — will be surprised when this ventriloquist/singer wins tonight. (Come on, people. We all know it’s going to happen.)

Though official voting is now closed, I’m curious to see where my fellow AGT fans stand just hours before the finale. Cast your vote below for the act you think will win, as well as the act you think should win. (Let’s be honest, they’re not always one and the same.)

–