Ratings: AGT Hits 3-Year High

NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night drew 14.3 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating, surging 23 and 26 percent from last week’s post-telethon outing to deliver its most-watched Tuesday telecast in six years while hitting a three-year high in the demo.

In a TVLine poll, 52 percent predict Darci Lynne Farmer will be named champion during tonight’s season finale, followed by Angelica Hale (16 percent) and Light Balance (9 percent).

Leading out of AGT, The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace (5.3 mil/1.2) outrated the five Paley specials before it.

The night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, ABC’s Somewhere Between (1.9 mil/0.4), rose 19 percent and a tenth with its season (series?) finale, delivering a best-since-premiere audience.