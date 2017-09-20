America's Got Talent Finale Recap: Did the Right Act Win Season 12?

Emotions ran high — and montages ran long — during Wednesday’s two-hour season finale of America’s Got Talent.

In addition to the results being announced, the full-night affair also featured some killer collaborations between AGT finalists and some of music’s biggest names. There’s something about watching Kelly Clarkson singing in front of Simon Cowell that does it for me every time; having Kechi Okwuchi and Angelica Hale join her on “Stronger” was the icing on the cake — and it was tasty.

And if you didn’t bawl like a fetus mid-labor during Shania Twain’s duet with Mandy Harvey, I just can’t help you. (That said, what was that song Twain “sang” afterwards? And where did she find those back-up dancers, an actual GAP ad?)

In typical reality TV fashion, the AGT finale dragged its feet getting to the eliminations. It wasn’t until three-quarters of the way through the night that Tyra Banks even began cutting the 10 remaining acts down. But once she did, things got real so quickly.

The first five acts booted from the competition were Chase Goehring, Evie Clair, Diavolo, Preacher Lawson and Kechi Okwuchi, while those who remained proceeded to the next round of eliminations.

Following a commercial break, Sara and Hero exited the competition in fifth place, with Mandy Harvey following them out the door in fourth after another commercial break. (More like America’s Got Patience, am I right?) Third place went to Light Balance, leaving Darci Lynne and Angelica Hale to battle it out — or at least sweat it out — for the top spot. Ultimately, Hale was named the runner-up.

That makes Darci Lynne the official winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12. Your thoughts on this year’s results? Drop ’em in a comment below.