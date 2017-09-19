TVLine Items: Tremors Casts Three, Happy! Premiere Shifted and More

The Tremors worms are coming for a new set of actors: Megan Ketch — who fronted CBS’ American Gothic and recurred on Jane the Virgin as Susanna Barnett — will star opposite Kevin Bacon in Syfy’s sequel pilot.

Emily Tremaine (Guilt, Vinyl) and Shiloh Fernandez (Gypsy) have also been cast in the project, which takes place 25 years after the 1990 cult hit about an invasion of killer worms (aka “Graboids”) that wreak havoc on an unsuspecting Nevada desert town. The worms are back, and it’s up to an aged, alcoholic Valentine McKee (Bacon) to once again save humanity.

Ketch will play Mindy Sterngood, a charismatic young doctor who was saved from a Graboid by Val at age nine and now has an eyebrow-raising fixation on him.

Tremaine will co-star as Val’s whip-smart daughter Emily McKee, while Fernandez will portray Nico Garza, an employee at Earl’s Graboid Waste Gobbling company.

* The premiere of Syfy’s graphic-novel adaptation Happy!, starring Law & Order: SVU vet Chris Meloni, has been pushed back one week to Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c.

* Erik Palladino (NCIS: Los Angeles, Suits) will recur during Season 2 of History’s action-drama SIX as a hard-charging commander of the SEAL Team, our sister site Deadline reports.