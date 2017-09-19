The Deuce Renewed at HBO

Throw on your hot pants and get ready to party: The Deuce will be back for Season 2 at HBO.

On Tuesday, the premium cable renewed the 1970s-set drama about the rise of the porn industry in New York City.

“Everyone involved with this project is genuinely grateful to HBO for the chance to take the narrative where it needs to go,” series co-creator David Simon said in a statment. “We knew the theme and purpose of the story, but there are many people in the entertainment industry who might not have it told, or worse, would have told it for the wrong reasons. HBO is a serious outfit. And they don’t scare.”

“We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos,” Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, said via statement. “Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves.”

The Deuce airs Sundays at 9/8c.